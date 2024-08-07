x
Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim

| 07 Aug 2024 | 11:04
    LL1 About 20 people took part in the second annual Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim on Sunday, Aug. 4. They swam 600 meters in a U-shaped course that started and ended at the beach. All finishers received a medal. (Photos by John Caggiano)
    LL2
    LL3
    LL4
