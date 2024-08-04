Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim is today

The Lindy’s Lake Association will hold its second annual Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.

Swimmers, escorted by the lifeguard staff, will start at the beach and follow an upside-down U-shaped course of about 600 meters similar to last year.

The event is open to members in good standing and their guests of all ages and swimming ability levels. Use of noodles, kick-boards and life jackets is encouraged.

The first 50 swimmers to register will be awarded a “finisher” medal on completion of the event.

The cost is $10 per person to cover expenses.