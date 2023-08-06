Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim is today

The Lindy’s Lake Association will host the first Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The event, rain or shine, will start at noon. Participants should arrive by 11:45 a.m.

The semicircle course will begin and end at the beach. The intended distance is 500 meters.

Any Lindy’s Lake members in good standing and their guests may participate in the free event.

The swim is open to all ages. Children younger than 12 are required to wear a life jacket or waist float. Participants younger than 16 are required to swim with a buddy who is older than 16.

Adults also may bring a waist float or noodle.

Swimmers are encouraged to take breaks and tread to catch their breath during the event.

Lifeguards will be paddling next to the group on rescue/paddle boards and will have rescue tubes available.

Registration is required online at https://forms.gle/f9dxATwnwZdyVVDF6

The first 20 people who register will receive a finisher’s medal courtesy.

People are welcome to watch and cheer on the participants from the beach or from a boat inside the semicircle course. Those inside the course are asked to arrive before the start and leave after everyone has finished their swim.

For information, send email to Liz at beach@lindyslake.com