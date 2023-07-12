Local author is finalist in American Book Fest contest

Dan Willever of West Milford was one of six finalists in the Biography General category of the 2023 International Book Awards contest sponsored by American Book Fest for his book “Made in Paterson: The Life and Legacy of U.S. Senator William Hughes.”

The category winner was “Under the Naga Tail: A True Story of Survival, Bravery and Escape from the Cambodian Genocide” by Mae Bunseng Taing with James Taing.

The competition is one of the world’s largest for mainstream, indie and self-published titles. More than 500 winners and finalists were announced in more than 100 categories.

Awards were presented for titles published in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Jeffrey Keen, president and chief executive of the American Book Fest, said thousands of authors and publishers throughout the world entered the contest.

Hughes represented New Jersey in the U.S. Senate from 1913 to 1918. He held New Jersey’s 6th congressional district from 1903 to 1905 and from 1907 to 1912

Willever teaches at Ramsey High School.