Local soccer club growing

Milford FC may be the biggest sports secret in the Highlands.

Since its founding in 2006 by former West Milford High School player Mike Maglio, the semi-professional soccer club has become a top competitor with local talent in the Garden State Soccer League, the premier adult league in New Jersey.

Orchestrating the franchise’s recent success is player, coach and manager Matt Gramata, 35, who also is the band director at West Milford High School.

“We play for the love of the game,” he said. “Our guys are home-grown from West Milford and nearby towns who want to continue to compete at a high level after playing on travel, high school, club and college teams. Some are longtime friends, and some have played against each other.

“Milford FC is an opportunity to play into adulthood, build and make new friendships, advance skills, and stay physically fit - while having fun.”

Since its inception in 1980, the Garden State Soccer League has fielded some 1,379 adult teams with 30,962 registered players, both men and women.

Its teams compete in state and national tournaments, including the U.S. Open Cup, USASA National Cup and USASA Amateur Cup.

In 2021, the self-funded Milford FC made it to the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Cup, the league’s biggest tournament, losing to Hoboken FC by a score of 1-0.

“Advancing in the New Jersey State Cup was a big step for Milford FC,” Gramata said. “We had a solid team, created a lot of buzz, and gained attention and visibility. We were recognized as a serious contender, and more players wanted to become part of Milford FC.”

With the arrival of more players, Milford FC formed a second team.

By winning its division championship last season, its first team was promoted to the Premier Division, the top division in the league.

The club has some 40 players on its two teams this season, with some 20 games scheduled through the fall and beginning next spring.

Soccer and music

As a child growing up in South Brunswick, Gramata discovered passions for soccer and music - even though his parents knew little about either.

“My brother, Kevin, and I were kicking soccer balls for as long as I can remember. Music came into my life during fourth grade elementary school,” he said. “It was all music and soccer until high school.

“South Brunswick High School, with more than 3,000 students, was the top school for music in state and recognized nationally. I decided to study and pursue music as a career, joined the band playing saxophone, and was on a club soccer team in spring, fall and winter.

“I’m kind of a perfectionist and want to be the best at what I do,” he added. “Whether it’s music, soccer, teaching or pretty much anything, I seek to bring it to the next level.”

Gramata earned his undergraduate degree from the College of New Jersey and his master’s degree from the University of Florida, both in music education.

Proficient in various aspects of music, he has been a member of a popular New Jersey band New Power Soul for the past four years.

He arrived at West Milford High School as a music teacher in 2010. In addition to his regular classroom duties, he teaches the concert band, marching band, jazz ensembles and woodwind lessons.

He also co-teaches the eighth-grade band at Macopin Middle School alongside Erica McPartland and has helped with various school shows, including conducting orchestras.

Golden era

“Our high school staff, students and parents take immense pride in our music program,” Gramata said. “We want our ensembles to be elite at the state, regional and national levels.

“We’ve won five marching band state championships and two USBands national championships in recent years. Our ensembles have also performed at the state gala festival, and our jazz band has been one of the state’s best.

“The music program focuses on being elite and forming a well-rounded, comprehensive music program. We have an awesome group of people, including the administration and staff, including Brian McLaughlin, Matt Leitner, Mike Monacelli, Peter Shaver as well as Joe Smolinski and his wife, Kristy, who guide the Pipes and Drums. We’re a tight-knit group with a common goal of excellence.”

The vision of the staff trickles down to students, he noted.

“We’re in the golden era of the music department right now. The commitment of the students and parent organization is incredible. It’s across the entire West Milford community, as residents - even those without kids in the program - come to band performances and events. There’s a real sense of community pride that sets West Milford apart. It’s really cool and something I didn’t experience when I was in high school.”

Assistant coach

When he was hired to teach in West Milford, Gramata knew no one in the area and the “horrible” commute from South Brunswick soon found him moving to the area.

“My colleagues at the high school became my first acquaintances and friends here,” he said.

He joined Milford FC in 2011. “I was able to play the sport I loved and make new friends. I also began to help the high school soccer program by observing play and offering advice.”

Gramata served as acting assistant varsity soccer coach for seven years and had marching band duties at the same time.

“My days were packed and still are today,” he said. “I love being around both soccer and music, helping people learn, improve and gain confidence.”

He did find time to meet his eventual wife, Sarah, who hails from Canada. They now live in Boonton.

“Sarah is patient, generous and loves music and supports my love of both,” he said.

Local players

Among the local Milford FC players are David DiNapoli and Kristian Ricker, both 2018 graduates of West Milford High School, and Andrew Haggerty, a member of DePaul High School Class of 2016 who graduated from Rowan University.

Gramata’s brother Kevin, who played soccer and graduated from Montclair State University, is the goaltender on Milford FC’s first team.

“Like everyone on the team, I’m passionate about the sport,” said Haggerty, who in his third year on the team and plays center back and center defensive midfield. “After college, I wanted a place to play competitively. I got to know Matt through my friends in West Milford, tried out and made the team.

“We’re all here for same reason - we love the game and to compete. Matt as a leader is incredibly passionate and wants us to succeed, fly as high as we can. He keeps us on the same page and is the glue. Matt has led Milford FC’s rise through several different divisions in the league, where every game is a battle.

“The league and every game are tough, tougher than I had originally thought, so we have to bring our best,” Haggerty said. “We’re now in the top division, the most competitive we’ve played in. When you win, you keep moving up, rising up the ranks, which I love. Matt makes sure we’re prepared to play.”

Prepare to win

“Soccer and music can both be extremely competitive,” said Gramata, who believes that the arts and athletics are extremely similar disciplines.

“There’s a saying in our band room: ‘The will to win is not greater than the will to prepare to win.’ We preach to students and players that what happens in the rehearsal room or on the practice field is just as important, if not more, than what happens in performances and on game day.

“Whether practicing on your own or as a team, the same aspects apply: Work as a team, fix mistakes, and trust and help each other focus on the details and the moment. In soccer you need to study the game, watch video and take care of yourself physically. In the arts and with music, it’s very similar with a shared spirit to compete and succeed.”

Gramata urges local players to consider joining Milford FC and anyone interested in soccer to come to the games. Home matches are played at the high school field.

He would love for Milford FC to become even more of a staple in the community and help the high school and travel soccer programs grow.

He is grateful to the West Milford Community Services & Recreation Department, especially program coordinator Sue Pappas, for coordinating field availability for practices and games.

He also appreciates the support of high school Athletic Director Joe Trentacosta and other coaches.

“We’ll never compromise field time for high school games, band activities or events, which come first,” he said. “We’re a part of the community, and we’re always looking for talented new players and fans.

“With Milford FC and the league, you’ll experience soccer played at a very high level and the games (are) highly entertaining. So come on out!”