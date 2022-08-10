Local student earns third place statewide in ‘Elks Americanism’ essay contest

Eleven-year-old West Milford student Raymond Obidzienski was recently honored for earning Third Place in the entire state in the Elks Americanism Essay Contest, according to an announcement issued by the West Milford Elks Lodge.

Obidzienski’s essay on the topic “What does it mean to love your country?” was selected from thousands of essay submissions collected from Elks Lodges around the state. Obidzienski was presented with awards recognizing this accomplishment by West Milford Elks B.P.O.E. 2236 Exalted Ruler Ken Hensley and Chaplain/Americanism Committee Chair Todd Soltesz at Westbrook School.