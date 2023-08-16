Lock-box ordinance approved

The Township Council approved an ordinance requiring all commercial and multifamily buildings to install a rapid-entry key lock box at its meeting July 12.

The lock box would allow easier access in case a fire emergency is reported.

Council members also approved ordinances:

• Repealing the township’s prohibition on the advertisement, display or sale of drug paraphernalia in light of the state’s legalization of recreational cannabis and West Milford’s approval of businesses with licenses to cultivate, manufacture and sell cannabis.

• Creating no-parking zones on parts of High Crest and Hearthstone drives.

The council discussed a possible ordinance that would set at 12 inches the height of grass that is unacceptable.

Township Administrator William Senande said it would not change how the township enforces the law. Inspectors now cite property owners for having overgrown and unsightly yards but do not have a specified standard.

Councilman Michael Chazukow said he does not see how the specific height benefits the township.

Councilman Matthew Conlon said, “I think it’s very over-reaching. ... I don’t think we have to get to the point where we’re measuring blades of grass.”

Senande also outlined a possible ordinance that would charge septic-pumping companies permit fees according to how many systems they pump. The renewal process would require pumpers to submit a spreadsheet listing the properties where they pumped, he said.

Mayor Michele Dale asked officials to talk to some of the pumping companies before imposing a new requirement. “I don’t think it’s fair to mandate something like this without asking.”

Conlon said he didn’t think the spreadsheet requirement would be burdensome to businesses.

The council introduced ordinances:

• Appropriating $175,000 from the reserve for capital purchases to buy a diesel exhaust system, extricating equipment and a portable video system as well as to pave the Ridge Road parking lot of the First Aid Squad building.

• Setting a salary range of $45,000 to $110,000 for an assistant director of public works.

• Establishing rules for township officials using social media for township business.

Public hearings on those proposed ordinances were scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 16.

During public comments, Charlene Staub, who lives on Macopin Road, again urged the council to reduce the speed limit on Macopin to 40 mph.

”Macopin Road is a connector to the highway but it’s not a highway ... even though they drive like it is,” she said, pointing out that the road is lined with houses.

Councilman David Marsden said speeding on Macopin is an enforcement issue, rather than a matter of the speed limit. “It’s people just not caring.”

Councilman Kevin Goodsir said drivers who use Macopin to get to work have requested a 45-mph speed limit on the entire road because of the speed that drivers typically are going.

The council had a moment of silence in memory of volunteer firefighter Roy Sconfienza, who died July 10.