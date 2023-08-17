Lottery ticket sold in Hewitt wins $50,000

One of two tickets that matched all five numbers drawn in the Jersey Cash 5 lottery Sunday, Aug. 13 was sold through the Jackpocket app, which has its office in Hewitt, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The winners will split the $100,000 jackpot, with each ticket worth $50,000.

The tickets were sold through Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, and at ShopRite, 430 Greenwood Ave., Wyckoff.

Jackpocket is licensed as a courier service by New Jersey and New York. It allows users to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphones.

The winning numbers were 2, 16, 27, 31 and 44 and the XTRA number was 2.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.