Lottery ticket worth $550,406 sold in Hewitt

West Milford /
| 15 Jun 2023 | 11:01
A winning ticket in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot Wednesday, June 14 was sold at Jackpocket/Utopia Deli, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Only one ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning $550,406.

The winning numbers were: 08, 17, 39, 43 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

“Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner,” said New Jersey Lottery executive director James Carey.