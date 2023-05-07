Macopin 6th-graders play in honors band festival

Macopin Middle School sixth-graders Clancy Doherty, Joseph Dulak, Michael Jakobczak, Lucas McCrum, Jason Janis, Emma Gibson, Brendon Gordon, Kayla Pengitore and Knox Goodman participated in the annual NJSMA Elementary Honors Band Festival on Saturday, May 6 at Mount Olive High School.

This year, there were three balanced bands: two sixth-grade bands and the first fifth-grade band.

All the participating musicians were selected by a committee based on their band director’s recommendations.

The all-day festival was run by northern New Jersey band directors.

It included a full band rehearsal, followed by sectionals, lunch and another full band rehearsal before a performance at 2 p.m.