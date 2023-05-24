Macopin contest promotes reusing water bottles

To reduce plastic bottle waste, the Macopin Middle School’s Green Team created a competition.

The Green Team is an after-school club with many goals. One is to help keep garbage off of the earth and to persuade others to do that.

The Green Team decided to create a competition in which the homeroom with the most students present with reusable water bottles throughout the week wins one ticket per student for free ice cream at lunch.

Each homeroom teacher gets a tally sheet, where they can mark how many students were present that day, how many brought their reusable water bottle, even a spot where the teacher can mark if he or she brought a reusable bottle.

The Green Team worked hard to plan and present the contest, encourage people to participate, and get them interested in which class won.

Most classes participated and some sent pictures.

The goal of the contest was to persuade students to reduce their use of single-use plastics. They are bad for the environment because they take many years to decompose and they put marine life, and possibly land life, at risk.