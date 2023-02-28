Macopin Middle School’s Rock-a-Thon raises funds for animal shelter

About 50 students participated in a 12-hour Rock-a-Thon at Macopin Middle School, sitting in rocking chairs and rocking away.

The event, held from noon to midnight Friday, Feb. 24 in the school gym, raised more than $6,000 for the students’ local nonprofit of choice: the West Milford Animal Shelter Society (WMASS).

“The kids did a great job raising funds and getting ready for this event. This could be one of the best Rock-a-Thons ever,” said Art Joecks, a West Milford resident who teaches seventh grade at Macopin.

The school has held several Rock-a-Thons in past years before the coronavirus pandemic.

Joecks oversaw the event along with several other teachers and the Student Council.

While music played, participants in about 10 small groups were required to sit and rock, with time-outs for restroom breaks or other reasons while a substitute sat in their chair and rocked.

After school hours, about 25 student “motivators” joined the event to help keep the rocking participants going, Joecks said. Lunch and dinner were served to the student participants.

Seventh-grader Kaitlyn Gencarelli, like the other students, was dressed comfortably and was well-equipped with electronic and mobile devices; favorite music, books and movies; beverages and snacks.

“It’s great that everyone here is coming together to help save the animals,” she said.

Paul Laycox, president of the WMASS, said, “Kids like these who do such great things for the shelter and other groups in our community and beyond (are) extremely positive and encouraging and demonstrate that our future is bright.

“I think, too, these youngsters like the idea of staying up late on a Friday evening. Thank you Macopin School, students and everyone who pledged donations to the Rock-a-Thon.”