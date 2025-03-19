Macopin named School to Watch

Macopin Middle School has been named a New Jersey School to Watch.

That program recognizes excellence in middle-level education.

Educators and administrators from other New Jersey Schools to Watch visited Macopin for interviews and a tour after reviewing the school’s application.

Macopin’s teachers, students, administrators and parents were interviewed by the School to Watch Committee.

The school was scheduled to recognized at the New Jersey Association for Middle Level Education Conference at Brookdale Community College in March and the National Forum Schools to Watch Conference in Washington, D.C., in late June.