Macopin’s Citizens of the Month

West Milford /
| 02 Jan 2024 | 03:42
    Macopin Middle School’s Citizens of the Month for November are, from left, Sean Comune, Taylor Keegan, Jayden Brix, Harvey McKenna, Vanessa Matlosz, Ruby Cardona, Alexis Nemeth, Andrew Quinones and Ben Racano. (Photos provided)
    Amber O’Connor, left, and Jordyn Maria are were chosen.
