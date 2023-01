Donald and Philip Stinziano were chosen to represent Macopin Middle School in the 2023 North Jersey Junior Area Band.

Donald is an eighth-grader who plays the saxophone. His brother Philip is a seventh-grader who plays percussion.

Band directors at more than 25 schools nominated students, who had to prepare for a seating audition and attend several intensive rehearsals during the week before the performance Saturday, Jan. 14 at Mount Olive High School.