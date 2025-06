West Milford High School will present “Magic in the Highlands,” a concert featuring Disney songs and appearances by favorite characters, on Monday, June 9.

The show, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium, will be performed by students.

Children will have an opportunity to meet and take photos with Disney characters before and after the concert.

Tickets cost $15 for children younger than 12 and $5 for everyone age 12 and older.

They may be purchased online at wmhschoir.ludus.com