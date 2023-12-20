x
Making his rounds

West Milford /
| 20 Dec 2023 | 10:07
    Santa and his assistant are pulled through the Hewitt section of West Milford by members of Fire Company 3 on Sunday, Dec. 17. The township’s six volunteer fire companies tried to bring the jolly old elf to all streets in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Members of the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company escort Santa, along with his trusty Elf and the Grinch, around the area on Engine 5. (Photo provided)
