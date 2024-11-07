Making lasting memories

Julia de Grandpré, 17, arrived Friday evening, Nov. 1 at Shiloh Bible Camp with nine other young people for a weekend of adventure and fun.

The two sleepover nights were offered by Jill’s House, a Virginia-based Christian nonprofit organization that serves families with children, adolescents and young adults who have intellectual disabilities.

Kim and Marc de Grandpré of Old Tappan brought their daughter to the camp.

Jill’s House has given Julia a sense of belonging, independence and self-confidence to try new things, Kim said. The weekend was Julia’s fourth time at the camp.

“The weekend activities keep Julia engaged and the friendships she has made have given her lasting memories,” her mother said. “The highlight of her weekend is always the volunteers and how they make her feel.

“Whenever she mentions them, she lights up and can’t wait to go back and see them. They have created a unique bond with her as well as all the campers.”

In addition to engaging with staff and each other, campers experience the pristine facilities and bucolic surroundings of Shiloh Bible Camp. There is supervised indoor swimming, a gym with a rock-climbing wall, arts and crafts, a game room, a movie night, and music and dance parties. Outdoor activities include low rope climbing, zipline runs, archery and hikes.

Full-time medical services are on hand. Meals, snacks and refreshments are provided to campers, who also enjoy downtime, individual and group interactions, new activities and advancing skills, and making new friends.

Local program leader

Overseeing the initiative is Jill’s House New Jersey program manager Luisa Mora who with her husband, Felippe, are 22-year West Milford residents with three children.

Along with Mora, the weekend team of 25 has five staff members, including a nurse, and 10 volunteers. Among the latter is her college-age daughter, Leah.

Mora, who has been with Jill’s House for more than two years, points out that the New Jersey arm of the organization provides year-round programs, with up to six weekend sleepover camps annually - each held at Shiloh Bible Camp.

“We serve families and children with different abilities and similar attributes, putting groups together that can get the most out of a Jill’s House experience,” she said. “We have 19 families registered in the Garden State, mostly from northern New Jersey. Our reach also extends to families nearby in New York state and Pennsylvania.

“Our activities are tailored to the kids and their abilities. We seek to give them a terrific experience, a greater sense of independence and importance, an opportunity to engage with other young people with whom they can relate and make friends.”

“Each camper gets a volunteer buddy for the weekend. We want to create a strong, safe and nourishing environment for everyone - a community feel. The kids really connect with our volunteers, who also value the program and keep coming back. In all, the weekends are positive for our campers, volunteers and staff.”

Boy Scouts from in Hewitt - Dylan Becker, Joah Diodonet, Steven Igielski and Griffin Kleinfelder - supported the weekend program, including setup and hauling luggage when campers arrived and departed.

“We’ve helped with Jill’s House since its first program at Shiloh. The boys love to help and be part of the program,” Troop 159 leader Richard Rodek said.

14 years and growing

Founded in 2010 in Vienna, Va., Jill’s House operates a 42,000-square-foot respite resort that serves children with intellectual disabilities.

Its Weekend Adventures initiative has expanded nationally with programs and partners in Middleburg, Va.; the Seattle area; the Nashville area; and southern Wisconsin as well as West Milford.

Jill’s House serves families raising children with intellectual disabilities through regular overnight respite care and holistic family support services, said Joel Dillon, its president and chief executive.

“Since 2010, we have been privileged to expand our reach through partnerships with local camps and churches around the country. You could throw a dart at a map of the United States and hit a community that could benefit from the services Jill’s House offers. Most of our families don’t have any other care options for their children with IDs (intellectual disabilities).

“In northern New Jersey, we wouldn’t be able to offer these services without the partnership of our friends at Shiloh Bible Camp and the Chapel of Lincoln Park. It’s community partnerships like these that enable us to make a holistic impact.”

A place of peace

Mora is grateful to Shiloh Bible Camp for its ongoing partnership and support of Jill’s House.

“Our partnership is outstanding, and Shiloh offers resources and an environment that really benefits the kids,” she said. “They love coming out to the open spaces of West Milford.”

A Christian retreat center, Shiloh serve large and small groups year-round for overnight stays or day trips. It has meeting rooms, a chapel and more.

The word shiloh means place of peace and the camp’s beautiful landscape of ponds, streams and mountains provides a peaceful get-away.

“For a long time, Julia would ask us if she could go to sleepaway camp like her brother,” Kim de Grandpré said. “We heard about Jill’s House through a friend whose daughter also participates in the camp. We felt that this would be a good opportunity for Julia.

“From the moment we met Luisa, we knew that this was a special place. The time and support she provided gave us the courage to sign Julia up. We were nervous to let her go, but that all changed once we dropped her off and Julia met all the wonderful staff and volunteers at Jill’s House at Camp Shiloh.”