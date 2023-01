On Dec. 3, the West Milford Highlander Band held its annual Tag Day event.

Band members braved the rain to spread holiday cheer outside of local businesses.

They performed outside Q&S, 3 Roads Deli, Sit-n-Chat Diner, Utopia Deli, Dunkin Donuts, West Milford Pharmacy, Tractor Supply, West Milford Hardware/Mario’s Deli, West Milford Cleaners and Queen of Peace Church.