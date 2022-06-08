Maple Road Cub Scouts get to work for their community

Maple Road Cub Scout Pack 141 recently gathered together to do their part of the environment, and learn a bit about the price of littering along the way. Together the pack participated in an Earth Day cleanup at Maple Road School, at 36 Maple Road, West Milford. They planted flowers, pulled weeds and cleaned up garbage and leaves, reportedly working very hard in the process.

But hard work does pay off. This same group of scouts was also finally able to their annual Pinewood Derby after three long years of being unable to do so. The scouts now know that some play can go along with a bit of hard work.