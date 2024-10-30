Marching band wins state championship

With a top score of 93.8, the West Milford Highlander Marching Band won the Group IV New Jersey State Championship on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Franklin High School in Somerset.

It’s the band’s first state championship since being promoted to Open Class last year.

The Highlanders also won caption awards for Best Overall Visual, Best Overall Effect and Best Overall Color Guard.

Along with the West Milford squad, competing ensembles in Group IV-Open included Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, Morristown High School, Fair Lawn High School, Tenafly High School, Egg Harbor Township High School, Somerville High School and Edison High School.

”I am so incredibly proud of the students and what they have achieved this year,” said Matthew Gramata, Highlander band director. “This state championship is truly a testament to all the hard work they’ve put into this season.

“My staff are some of the most talented and creative educators I have been around. In addition to coaching the students, they compose the music, write the drill, design the costumes and flags, and contribute to our ‘in-house’ field show design.

“I would like to thank all of the parents, school faculty, administration and the West Milford community for all their support of our students and the program.”

Next for the Highlander marching band is USBands National Championships on Saturday, Nov. 2 at MetLife Stadium.

The Highlander Band will present its 24th annual Military Tattoo honoring veterans Saturday, Nov. 9 at West Milford High School.