The musical “Mary Poppins Jr!” is being presented Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive.

Shows are at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/macopinms/buy-tix?landingMessageSeen=true

The musical is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film.