West Milford High School will present “Mean Girls: High School Edition” starting Thursday, March 13.

The show is based on the hit movie about Cady Heron, who navigates high school from awkward friendships to the infamous Plastics and their Queen Bee, Regina George.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 67 Highlander Drive.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens. Buy them online at wmhstheatrearts.ludus.com