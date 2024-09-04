ABOUT
Male pit mix dog. 2 1/2 years old. Short fur, brindle and white.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
This good boy is still here. He loves people once he gets to know them.
He has a lot of energy, which you can see in his tail wag ... it’s almost like a wind-up pitch when he sees someone he’s familiar with.
Duke would be a great walking/hiking companion. He’ll make sure you get your steps in.
He does need to be the only pet in the home. And because of his strength, no children.
Come meet this wonderful boy and see if he’s right for your household.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes.
HEALTH
Neutered and up-to-date on shots.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
people age 18 and older and no other pets.
ADOPT DUKE
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org