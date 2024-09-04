ABOUT

Male pit mix dog. 2 1/2 years old. Short fur, brindle and white.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

This good boy is still here. He loves people once he gets to know them.

He has a lot of energy, which you can see in his tail wag ... it’s almost like a wind-up pitch when he sees someone he’s familiar with.

Duke would be a great walking/hiking companion. He’ll make sure you get your steps in.

He does need to be the only pet in the home. And because of his strength, no children.

Come meet this wonderful boy and see if he’s right for your household.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes.

HEALTH

Neutered and up-to-date on shots.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

people age 18 and older and no other pets.

ADOPT DUKE

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org