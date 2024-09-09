Meet Ladybird

ABOUT

Female domestic short hair dilute calico cat. 10 years old.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Ladybird came to us slightly more than a month ago and is settling in quite nicely.

She can’t go into a cattery because she doesn’t get along with other cats; but you can visit her in the adoption room. Ladybird must be the only cat.

She’ll come to you for head pets and chin scratches.

She’s looking for a quiet, low-stress home with a loving companion where she can spend her senior years snuggling on a lap.

Come give this girl a head rub. You won’t be disappointed.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HOUSE-TRAINED

Litter box-trained.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines. Eats special urinary care food (canned and dry)..

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

adults but no children, no other cats, no dogs.

ADOPT LADYBIRD

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org