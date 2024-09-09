Meet Ladybird

ABOUT
Female domestic short hair dilute calico cat. 10 years old.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Ladybird came to us slightly more than a month ago and is settling in quite nicely.
She can’t go into a cattery because she doesn’t get along with other cats; but you can visit her in the adoption room. Ladybird must be the only cat.
She’ll come to you for head pets and chin scratches.
She’s looking for a quiet, low-stress home with a loving companion where she can spend her senior years snuggling on a lap.
Come give this girl a head rub. You won’t be disappointed.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HOUSE-TRAINED
Litter box-trained.
HEALTH
Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines. Eats special urinary care food (canned and dry)..
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
adults but no children, no other cats, no dogs.
ADOPT LADYBIRD
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org