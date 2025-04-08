Meet Lenny

ABOUT

Male Husky dog. 3-4 years old.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Lenny came to us from an overcrowded shelter, where he was living for some time and being overlooked.

His eyes are dreamy. Whether you love brown eyes or blue - he has you covered! Yes, our beautiful big boy has one of each.

Lenny is friendly and a lot of fun. He loves to run and play ball and is terrific on walks.

Are you a Husky lover? Do you know someone who is?

Lenny’s ready for his happy home. .

COAT LENGTH

Full coat.

HOUSE TRAINED

Yes.

HEALTH

Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Adults and older teens. Possibly OK with another dog. No cats.

ADOPT LENNY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org