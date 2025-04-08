Meet Lenny

ABOUT
Male Husky dog. 3-4 years old.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Lenny came to us from an overcrowded shelter, where he was living for some time and being overlooked.
His eyes are dreamy. Whether you love brown eyes or blue - he has you covered! Yes, our beautiful big boy has one of each.
Lenny is friendly and a lot of fun. He loves to run and play ball and is terrific on walks.
Are you a Husky lover? Do you know someone who is?
Lenny’s ready for his happy home. .
COAT LENGTH
Full coat.
HOUSE TRAINED
Yes.
HEALTH
Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Adults and older teens. Possibly OK with another dog. No cats.
ADOPT LENNY
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org