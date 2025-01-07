Meet Linus

ABOUT

Male domestic short hair cat. 10 years old. Black with white..

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Linus came from an overcrowded house. Most of the cats were not socialized to humans, but Linus has come around to petting and people.

He’ll give you the strongest purrs!

He’d do exceptionally well in a home with other relaxed cats. Linus can often be found snuggling with other cats in the Library Cattery, but he doesn’t hesitate to make biscuits when you’re petting him!

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines. FIV/FeLV negative.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

people and other cats. Unsure about dogs.

ADOPT LINUS

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org