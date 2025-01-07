Meet Linus

ABOUT
Male domestic short hair cat. 10 years old. Black with white..
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Linus came from an overcrowded house. Most of the cats were not socialized to humans, but Linus has come around to petting and people.
He’ll give you the strongest purrs!
He’d do exceptionally well in a home with other relaxed cats. Linus can often be found snuggling with other cats in the Library Cattery, but he doesn’t hesitate to make biscuits when you’re petting him!
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HEALTH
Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines. FIV/FeLV negative.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
people and other cats. Unsure about dogs.
ADOPT LINUS
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org