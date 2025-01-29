ABOUT

Female domestic long hair tortoiseshell cat. 5 to 6 months old.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

This little girl came to us with her siblings but no mama.

Lucinda is a little timid, a little hissy, a little ... un-kitten like. She didn’t have the proper socialization that a mama cat gives her kittens.

But Lucinda has spent time in two foster homes and has made wonderful strides. She may hiss, but she warms up to petting.

She allows us to carry her around, showing her the world outside her apartment (cage). We just know that with love and patience - and the consistency of a familiar person around her - she’ll turn into an amazing companion.

Lucinda is not a “beginner kitten.” She needs someone with cat experience.

Please come meet Lucinda during our open hours. Come tell her how pretty she is. Pet her soft, soft fur. She’ll win your heart. You’ll see.

COAT LENGTH

Long.

HEALTH

Up-to-date on vaccines; Not spayed. She’ll be able to get her rabies vaccine when she is spayed.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Adults, older children who will treat her with respect and another cat. Unsure about dogs.

ADOPT LUCINDA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org