Meet Matilda

ABOUT

Female domestic short hair tuxedo cat. 4 years old.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

This adorable tuxedo was born at our shelter four years ago this week.

She’s a quirky girl, and we love her for it. She is a little bow-legged. She is a little shy. She rolls around when she knows it’s time to eat.

She never seeks out affection (unless you have treats). She doesn’t enjoy being picked up. But she looooves other cats!

If you are looking for a lap cat, it’s probably not Matilda. But if your cat at home needs company, please come visit our Matilda.

She would do best in a quieter home with no small children and no dogs. We’d love it if someone gives her the home that she deserves, where she can be herself unconditionally.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Adults with cat experience but no young children and no dogs.

ADOPT MATILDA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org