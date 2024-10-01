Meet Matilda

ABOUT

Female domestic short hair cat. 3 1/2 years old. Black and white tuxedo pattern.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Miss Matilda was born at our shelter, was adopted once, and came back quite a few months later when the household changed dramatically.

She gets along with other cats and can be found in our middle Cattery. First thing in the morning, and around dinner time, you’ll hear her directing us to hurry up with the food already.

Matilda is quirky and would benefit from a new human who has cat experience. A calm house is best.

Please come visit her. Spend some time with her. She’s a lovely, shy girl who needs routine and familiarity in her life.

And if you have a sunny windowsill for her to watch the birds, that would be even better.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes, litter box-trained.

HEALTH

Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Adults and other calm cats. No dogs..

ADOPT MATILDA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org