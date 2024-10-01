Meet Matilda

ABOUT
Female domestic short hair cat. 3 1/2 years old. Black and white tuxedo pattern.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Miss Matilda was born at our shelter, was adopted once, and came back quite a few months later when the household changed dramatically.
She gets along with other cats and can be found in our middle Cattery. First thing in the morning, and around dinner time, you’ll hear her directing us to hurry up with the food already.
Matilda is quirky and would benefit from a new human who has cat experience. A calm house is best.
Please come visit her. Spend some time with her. She’s a lovely, shy girl who needs routine and familiarity in her life.
And if you have a sunny windowsill for her to watch the birds, that would be even better.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes, litter box-trained.
HEALTH
Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Adults and other calm cats. No dogs..
ADOPT MATILDA
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org