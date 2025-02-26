Meet Muffin and Nugget

ABOUT

Female domestic short hair cats. Calico.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Muffin and Nugget are calico sisters. They were surrendered to us at 1 1/2 years old through no fault of their own.

They are a bit timid but seem to really enjoy petting. And they are so soft!

Muffin has more white than Nugget, and her eyes are yellow. Nugget’s eyes have more of a green tint, and she has more orange and black on her face. That’s how we tell them apart.

These bonded calico sisters need to be adopted together, as the comfort of each other is the only familiarity they have right now.

They would do well in a home with other cats, and they are fine with children of all ages.

Come visit them. You’ll fall in love with them just like we have.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Adults, children and other cats (after a proper introduction). They’ve never been around dogs, to our knowledge.

ADOPT MUFFIN and NUGGET

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org