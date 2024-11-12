Meet Orange Marmalade

ABOUT
Female domestic short hair cat. 5 years old. Dilute calico.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
This pretty lady came to us when her owner couldn’t take care of her anymore, and there was no family who could take her in.
She was terribly confused when we first met her. Her reaction to a human was not pleasant. But over time, our volunteers have had breakthroughs here and there.
While her main method of greeting us used to be a growl or a swat, she’s really come around! Not quite a lap cat, and she’ll still growl, but she’s really learning to enjoy petting and having company.
If you are an experienced cat owner with no small children at home, we’d love for you to come meet Marmie.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HEALTH
Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines. Front paws declawed.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Adults and children old enough to understand cat signals.
ADOPT ORANGE MARMALADE
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org