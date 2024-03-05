Meet Rocky

ABOUT
Male domestic short hair cat. 12 years old.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Rocky is a sleek black panther with a spot of white on his chest, a patch of white on his belly and one white whisker.
He’s the animal shelter’s office cat. Nothing bothers him. With new people in and out of the office all day long every day, he may sleep through your visit or approach you for petting.
He’s a chill little dude and loves looking and sunning in the window.
Our volunteers did not want him posted for adoption. They all love him! But it’s time for this 12-year-old boy to have a home of his own.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes, cat litter box.
HEALTH
Healthy. Up to date on vaccines.
He is hyperthyroid and requires pills daily to keep his thyroid levels under control; he takes them without issue (no “pilling” required).
Pills cost about $75 a month. A prescription is needed from your vet, and pills can be ordered online.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
other cats (after a proper introduction period). No dogs.
ADOPT ROCKY
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org