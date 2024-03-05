Meet Rocky

ABOUT

Male domestic short hair cat. 12 years old.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Rocky is a sleek black panther with a spot of white on his chest, a patch of white on his belly and one white whisker.

He’s the animal shelter’s office cat. Nothing bothers him. With new people in and out of the office all day long every day, he may sleep through your visit or approach you for petting.

He’s a chill little dude and loves looking and sunning in the window.

Our volunteers did not want him posted for adoption. They all love him! But it’s time for this 12-year-old boy to have a home of his own.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes, cat litter box.

HEALTH

Healthy. Up to date on vaccines.

He is hyperthyroid and requires pills daily to keep his thyroid levels under control; he takes them without issue (no “pilling” required).

Pills cost about $75 a month. A prescription is needed from your vet, and pills can be ordered online.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

other cats (after a proper introduction period). No dogs.

ADOPT ROCKY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org