Meet Roxanne

ABOUT
Female domestic short hair cat. 9 years old. Gray.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Roxanne came back to us after being adopted in 2016 because her owner was moving and couldn’t bring her along.
She co-exists well with other cats and is in our Big Cattery, where she likes to lounge on the shelves outside.
She would love a quiet home where she can lie on a sunny windowsill.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HEALTH
Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
adults, children and other cats.
ADOPT ROXANNE
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org