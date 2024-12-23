Meet Roxanne

ABOUT

Female domestic short hair cat. 9 years old. Gray.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Roxanne came back to us after being adopted in 2016 because her owner was moving and couldn’t bring her along.

She co-exists well with other cats and is in our Big Cattery, where she likes to lounge on the shelves outside.

She would love a quiet home where she can lie on a sunny windowsill.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

adults, children and other cats.

ADOPT ROXANNE

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org