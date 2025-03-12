Meet Sadie

ABOUT

Female domestic short hair cat. 1 1/2 years old. Black with little white patches.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

This girl has come so far! She came to us at the end of last summer with her kittens. She was a wonderful mother to all six, but she wanted no part of humans.

Our volunteers finally had a breakthrough in January. Now Sadie willingly accepts petting, head scritches, chin rubs - she loves them all.

She also gets along with the other cats in our Big Cattery.

Sadie would do best in a home with older children (age 10 and older) and another friendly cat or two.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Adults, children age 10 and older, and other friendly cats (after a proper introduction).

ADOPT SADIE

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org