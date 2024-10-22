Meet Sprite

ABOUT

Female domestic short hair cat. 5 years old. Dilute tortoiseshell.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Sprite is a gorgeous dilute tortie who enjoys people and other cats.

Her previous home also had a dog, so she may be OK with yours, too.

She’s with us because of allergies in the household.

Sprite will greet you when you enter her cattery and sit by your side or on your lap to pet.

We think you’ll love her when you meet her.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines. Occasional asthma flare-ups..

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

adults, children, other cats and possibly dogs (with proper introductions).

ADOPT SPRITE

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org