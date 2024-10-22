Meet Sprite

ABOUT
Female domestic short hair cat. 5 years old. Dilute tortoiseshell.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Sprite is a gorgeous dilute tortie who enjoys people and other cats.
Her previous home also had a dog, so she may be OK with yours, too.
She’s with us because of allergies in the household.
Sprite will greet you when you enter her cattery and sit by your side or on your lap to pet.
We think you’ll love her when you meet her.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HEALTH
Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines. Occasional asthma flare-ups..
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
adults, children, other cats and possibly dogs (with proper introductions).
ADOPT SPRITE
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org