ABOUT

Male dog - a Dachsund-Pittie mix. 9 years old.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Thor came to the shelter nine years ago as a tiny puppy with the rest of his litter. Now he’s back because of his owner’s illness. (But that’s OK - we always take our animals back!)

He’s a friendly boy who loves people and petting!

We suggest a household with children older than 12 years.

Thor is OK with most dogs and lived with one of his siblings for his whole life. We don’t know about cats.

He’s mostly housebroken; shelters are hard for pups who can’t always hold it that long between shifts.

Come meet this sweet boy. Maybe your home is the one Thor settles into during his golden years.

COAT LENGTH

Short brindle.

HEALTH

Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

other dogs and children age 12 and older.

ADOPT THOR

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org