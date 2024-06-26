ABOUT
Male dog - a Dachsund-Pittie mix. 9 years old.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Thor came to the shelter nine years ago as a tiny puppy with the rest of his litter. Now he’s back because of his owner’s illness. (But that’s OK - we always take our animals back!)
He’s a friendly boy who loves people and petting!
We suggest a household with children older than 12 years.
Thor is OK with most dogs and lived with one of his siblings for his whole life. We don’t know about cats.
He’s mostly housebroken; shelters are hard for pups who can’t always hold it that long between shifts.
Come meet this sweet boy. Maybe your home is the one Thor settles into during his golden years.
COAT LENGTH
Short brindle.
HEALTH
Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
other dogs and children age 12 and older.
ADOPT THOR
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org