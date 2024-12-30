ABOUT

Female pit bull terrier-American bully mix dog. 3 years old. Light brown and white fur.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Athletic, friendly, playful, curious, loving and funny. That’s Xena.

This energetic pup will steal your heart like she has ours at the shelter.

She’s mid-sized and happy-go-lucky. She will play tug of war with the leash; possibly she wasn’t trained well in the past.

As one volunteer put it, “She’s a ball of happy energy, loves to play with toys. Excited to give kisses and spend time with you! Xena is a solid very healthy girl and looks like she’s smiling often!”

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

adults, children age 14 and older, and possibly another dog or cat..

ADOPT XENA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org