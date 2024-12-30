ABOUT
Female pit bull terrier-American bully mix dog. 3 years old. Light brown and white fur.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Athletic, friendly, playful, curious, loving and funny. That’s Xena.
This energetic pup will steal your heart like she has ours at the shelter.
She’s mid-sized and happy-go-lucky. She will play tug of war with the leash; possibly she wasn’t trained well in the past.
As one volunteer put it, “She’s a ball of happy energy, loves to play with toys. Excited to give kisses and spend time with you! Xena is a solid very healthy girl and looks like she’s smiling often!”
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HEALTH
Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
adults, children age 14 and older, and possibly another dog or cat..
ADOPT XENA
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org