Meeting Thursday on substance use

A community town hall meeting on substance use is planned from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in Rooms 6 & 7 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Township and law enforcement officials, school professionals and rehabilitation experts will be there to discuss efforts to promote mental health and prevent substance use. They also will talk about alternative pain management options.

There will be an informal question-and-answer session after the discussion.

The West Milford Municipal Alliance is asking residents to complete a short online survey about how they want the township to spend $70,000 from a national settlement of opioid litigation.

Go online to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfITTFTavtdVrt5lHLjYJ-nMK407yB8qGhQyNCGrhXhYiu68Q/viewform?fbclid=IwY2xjawGAjUFleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHQ0Q_xWq3mPeWG-3WbnDcKaDXUPo-dpi1Y8ij2SaiB5FlLbZqoQEtgRlzg_aem_St4B0NgdGDEUSzcwi5UsIA