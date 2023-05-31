Memorial Day ceremony, parade draw crowd

West Milford’s 77th Memorial Day ceremony took place Monday, May 29 at Veterans Memorial Park under clear skies with several hundred adults and children present.

The event, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 and American Legion Post 289, began with a musical performance by the West Milford High School Highlander Band.

The band was followed by a welcome address from Glenn Wenzel and invocation by the Rev. Patricia Wenzel.

As part of the flag raising by the Boy and Girl Scouts Venture Crew, Eagle Scout Edward Satkowski of Troop 114 recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Led by the Highlander Band, Jason Pritchett delivered a strong vocal performance of the National Anthem.

Memorial Day tributes by VFW Commander Bill Johnson and American Legion Commander Dave Crum were followed by a rifle salute by the American Legion Rifle Team and the playing of Taps by the Highlander Band Bugle Team.

“The true meaning of Memorial Day is about remembering and honoring our fallen comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice in helping to preserve our freedoms,” said event organizer Rudy Hass, senior vice commander of VFW Post 7198. He soon will take command of the post.

“The ceremonies are the somber moments where we all pay our respects to our fallen and their families, while the parades and processions, in my mind and heart, are to celebrate the lives of those lost for this grateful nation. We must do our part in making sure that future generations never lose sight of what Memorial Day is about as it is the only way to preserve the legacy of our fallen comrades.”

Gold Star Mother

In addition to recognizing West Milford residents who gave their lives in wars and in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, there was a special acknowledgment with the presentation of flower bouquets to Gold Star Family member Tonya Butkus and Gold Star Mother Shirley Parrello and her husband, Nino. Butkus’s brother Jason and the Parrellos’ son Brian were killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“As a Gold Star Mother, my greatest fear was that Brian and his sacrifice would be forgotten,” Mrs. Parrello said. “I am thankful that has not become a reality. Brian and all those who have fallen before and after him have taught us valuable lessons in strength, courage, and the love of life and freedom. Brian’s legacy continues to bring people together in profound ways.

“Despite him being gone for 18 years now, we keep in touch with his classmates and his Marine brothers, and he is honored in so many ways. It never gets easier, just different,” she said.

“We are very family-oriented and feel it’s important to honor and remember him not only on Memorial Day but every day. On Memorial Day in 2011, our family presented the township with an Honor and Remember Flag. It is our hope that all our fallen heroes will always be honored and remembered and that the youth of today will learn about the sacrifices they made and that freedom isn’t free.”

Rededicating monument

After a stirring rendition of “Amazing Grace” by the Highland Band Pipes & Drums, Mayor Michele Dale noted that those gathered in Veterans Memorial Park were honoring service members and remembering their sacrifices and the courage it takes to defend honor, duty and country.

She then led the re-dedication of the Veterans Monument, which says:

“The memorial is gratefully dedicated by the citizens of West Milford Township in solemn tribute to those who gallantly fought and served in all conflicts that challenged our cherished liberty and rights as free people. These veterans gave of themselves in the full realization that their efforts would preserve our great country, the United States of America.”

As part of his Eagle Scout project, Edward Satkowski raised six flagpoles on the foreground of Veterans Memorial Park.

With the Highlander Band playing a medley of the official songs of each branch of military service, flags were raised for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

To close the ceremony, Pritchett sang “America the Beautiful” accompanied by the Highlander Band, which also played “God Bless America.”

Great day for parade

The parade after the ceremony was led by flag-bearing Scouts and the Highlander Band.

Well-represented were community leaders and organizations; local Boy and Girl Scout troops; police, fire and First Aid Squad personnel and vehicles; and other business and social groups.

There were even a few puppies adorned in driving gear and goggles riding in remote-controlled mini cars.

With sidewalks lined with flag- and hand-waving spectators, the patriotic procession began at Veterans Memorial Park on Union Valley Road and concluded at the American Legion Post on Lincoln Avenue.

Children along the route collected candy distributed by procession members.