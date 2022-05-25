Memorial Day holiday to change trash, recycling collection

The West Milford Recycling Department recently issued the following statement regarding garbage pickup during the upcoming holiday.

“This is to make you aware that Memorial Day, Monday May 30, 2022, is a holiday. There will be no garbage or recycling collection. The West Milford Recycling Center will be closed as well. Garbage and recycling collection for Monday will be collected on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Please have [your garbage cans] at the curb before or at 6 a.m. for collection. Thank you.”