Memorial Day’s true meaning shines in new displays

The late Police Chief John Moeller is seen leading the 10th anniversary West Milford Memorial Day Parade in 1954. With Capt. Jack Ryan not in the photo, the remaining members of the five-man full-time police force marching behind the chief are, from left: James Kemble, James Semento and Lou Hall. Township Committee members behind the officers are Bob Little (left) and Chester Pulis (right). Two gas-station signs visible on the right side behind the marchers show Texaco and Esso station signs. (
Ann Genader)