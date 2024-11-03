Military Concert & Tattoo set for Saturday

The West Milford Highlander Band will present its 24th annual Military Concert & Tattoo at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 in the high school gym.

The doors open at 5 p.m.

The show features marching bands and bagpipe bands in a musical and drill display. It will feature ensembles from throughout the region, including the high-stepping Clifton Mustangs and for the first time the Bergenfield Marching Band.

Band members also will honor veterans for their service during the event, which was inspired by the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Tickets are $20 for those age 13 and older; $15 for senior citizens age 60 and older and members of the military; and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children age 4 and younger are admitted for free.

They may be purchased online at my.cheddarup.com/c/2023-tattoo-tickets-copy/items?cart