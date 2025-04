The CUMAC mobile food pantry will visit West Milford’s municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 1.

Residents may apply for food stamps, Medicaid and low-income electricity assistance there.

For information, send email to Dianne Youssef at dyoussef@cumacecho.org

The mobile food pantry is visiting all 16 municipalities in Passaic County.