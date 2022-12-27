More COVID-19 cases confirmed last week

There were 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Milford during the week of Dec. 19, a slight increase from the previous week, when 16 cases were confirmed.

The total confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 is now 5,400. Seventy-four township residents have died of the disease.

According to the latest report, 24 residents at Chelsea at Bald Eagle had confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all have recovered. Just one resident is ill.

Three staff members who had COVID-19 have recovered, with no new staff cases reported.

There have been no recent cases at Milford Manor Nursing Home.

In the week of Dec. 12, two young children and a 7-month-old baby had COVID-19. In the Dec. 19 report, the youngest affected was 15 years old. Six were in their 50s, and five people were in their 30s. The confirmed cases included four people in their 20s, four in their 70s and three in their 60s. One was 40.