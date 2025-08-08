Mosquito pool with West Nile virus found

A mosquito pool carrying West Nile virus has been detected in the Greenwood Lake area, according to Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus and the county Department of Health.

“This is an important reminder that mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus are present in our region,” Neuhaus said. “The Orange County Department of Health is here to keep you informed and safe. They provide the tools, resources and guidance residents need to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and to reduce the risk of bites to themselves and their families.”

The finding comes as part of the county’s ongoing mosquito surveillance.

Jennifer Roman, the acting health commissioner, said, “We still have a long mosquito season ahead of us. Residents should always try to protect themselves but especially now that West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been detected in the county.

“Residents should wear appropriate clothing, consider sprays when outdoors, and check their property for any pooling or stagnant water. If found, it should be removed as soon as possible.”

Other ways residents can reduce the risk of mosquito bites:

• Minimize outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

• Wear shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when you are outdoors for long periods of time or when mosquitoes are most active.

• Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors, particularly during evening activities, such as fishing. Be sure to follow the directions on the label.

For information, call the Orange County Department of Health at 845-291-2332.