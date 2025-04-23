Museum exhibit recounts band’s history

A new exhibit at the West Milford Museum explores nearly seven decades of the award-winning West Milford High School Highlander Band.

The exhibit opens with a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 26.

The Highlander Pipes & Drums will give a brief performance at the museum, 1477 Union Valley Road. Leaders of the band program will be recognized along with support staff and instructors.

Current band students and their parents, band alumni and their parents, former and current staff members, and band supporters are invited to attend.

Light refreshments will be served.

Beginning with the band’s formation in 1961, thousands of West Milford students have performed as musicians and visual performers.

The exhibit highlights individuals, such as Larry Kocher, a member of the Class of 1965 who was one of the band’s earliest drum majors and the township’s first loss in the Vietnam War in 1968.

The exhibit contains photos, uniforms and video clips.

Two years of research

Daniel Willever, a local historian, member of the West Milford Heritage Committee and 2008 band alumnus, has spent two years researching the band’s history.

Originally led by Lola Bevington, the band has evolved into a first-rate ensemble that performs locally, regionally and internationally, competing and winning at the highest levels.

Stand-out moments in the band’s history include performances at the 1964 New York World’s Fair and the 1968 Miss America Parade in Atlantic City, decades marching in the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and five concert tours of England and Scotland.

In addition to the marching and concert programs, the band’s affiliated ensembles include the Winter Color Guard, Indoor Percussion, Jazz Ensemble and Highlander Pipes & Drums.

Thirteen people have directed the band, including 1973 alumnus Ross Holman, and Frank Phillips, who embraced the “Highlander” theme with the adoption of bagpipes.

The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, send email to Museum@WestMilford.org, call 973-728-1823 during museum hours or go online to westmilfordmuseum.org