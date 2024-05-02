MVC mobile unit in West Milford today

A mobile unit of the state Motor Vehicle Commission is scheduled to be at the West Milford municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 and 2.

Make an appointment online at https://telegov.njportal.com/njmvcmobileunit

At the mobile unit, residents may renew a driver’s license, obtain a duplicate license, change the name or address on their license, add a boat endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote and/or make organ donation selections.

Mobile units also can provide REAL ID to a limited number of customers. Customers that have scheduled appointments for REAL IDs must arrive no later than 11:30 a.m. of the date of their appointment.

Non-drivers may obtain identification cards.