N.J. officials aim to reduce wildfires

Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced a series of actions to reduce wildfire spread Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The actions, known as NJ Wildfire SMART, emphasize the importance of wildfire safety, mitigation, awareness, response and training.

During a roundtable session in Burlington County, West Milford Mayor Michele Dale urged LaTourette and Newark officials to clear dead trees from City of Newark watershed property in the township.

The Kanouse wildfire, which burned nearly 1,000 acres on West Milford’s western edge for three days in April 2023, occurred on watershed property. “It went over that mountain rather quickly.”

Dale also urged the state to devote more resources to maintaining fire roads and staffing fire towers in the northern part of the state.

During recent wildfires in West Milford, there were problems with radio communications in the mountainous terrain, she said.

“Communications for the safety and welfare of the people that are up there working those fires is paramount.”

Murphy pointed out that New Jersey “experienced significant dryness this past fall, resulting in an extended wildfire season throughout the state in 2024 and providing a sobering reminder that we must be prepared for the spring wildfire season.

“It is more important than ever that we share information and continue to work collaboratively to protect lives, properties and communities.”

He noted problems during the Jennings Creek wildfires in West Milford last fall because New York state does not have its own fire service.

Bill Donnelly, chief of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, said about two-thirds of the state’s wildfires typically occur in the southern portion. But with the dry weather in the north, “there have been some substantial fires that may not be going away any time soon.”

LaTourette said, “Preparedness is essential, especially as climate change continues to exacerbate the frequency and intensity of wildfires in New Jersey. We need to be even more vigilant going into the spring wildfire season and follow the actions of NJ Wildfire SMART, which will help mitigate wildfire risk statewide.”

Donnelly said, “Meeting with municipal partners ahead of New Jersey’s spring fire season is essential to strengthening communication, coordination and preparedness when addressing wildfire risk and responding to developing incidents.”

Example of California

Bill Pikolycky is mayor of Woodbine, which is in the rural Pinelands and part of the Belleplain State Park area.

“I am grateful to Governor Murphy for taking a proactive role in addressing forest fire concerns, especially in light of what is happening in California,” he said.

“Woodbine has had a long relationship with our local and State of New Jersey Forest Fire Wardens and State of New Jersey Forestry Service. We have and continue to offer our airport as a base of operations for the Fire Service to land, refuel, and refill water tanks in the event of fire. We look forward to offering Woodbine and its airport to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service as a training and drill location for strategic planning in containing and fighting forest fires.”

Bass River Mayor Rick Adams recommended increasing “controlled burn” by the Forest Fire Service to protect the Pinelands.”

Woodland Mayor William Degroff agreed. “I think it’s very important that the governor continues to support prescribed burning in the Pinelands. The Pinelands are a very volatile fire area, and what happened in California could very easily happen in the Pinelands.”

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said, “Collaboration with local officials will be crucial in developing strategies to strengthen both our preparedness and our response, ensuring that we can effectively protect our communities. Today’s roundtable discussion is an important step in that process and I commend Governor Murphy and his administration for proactively engaging stakeholders.”

Senator Carmen Amato Jr. said, “By working collaboratively, we can ensure that New Jersey is ready to protect lives, preserve our natural resources and mitigate the risks posed by wildfires. I’m proud to be part of this vital conversation and will continue to advocate for the resources and policies needed to keep our communities safe.”

Assemblywoman Andrea Katz pointed out that South Jersey is home to more than 1.1 million acres of Pine Barrens, an area at an increased risk for forest fires. “We must be prepared to control any fire. Protecting our region and our natural resources is paramount, and I’m grateful to everyone who gathered today to focus on this critical issue.”

Assemblyman Greg Myhre said, “Wildfires can claim people’s lives and have a devastating impact on communities, wildlife and budgets. It is critical to support a well-trained and properly equipped forest fire service along with forest management practices that protect our state’s forests and nearby communities, including the Pinelands National Reserve.”

Spring wildfire season

Spring is typically peak wildfire season in New Jersey. Between mid-March and mid-May, trees and underbrush are leafing out, relative humidity is generally low, and windy days are common. The combination of these factors means forested lands dry out quickly.

Additionally, porous sandy soils in the vast Pinelands region of southern New Jersey do not retain moisture for long, exacerbating drying and making it possible for a fire to spark only hours after rainfall.

Climate change is making wildfire seasons longer.

According to Climate Central, a research nonprofit organization, nationwide analysis of weather conditions during the past 50 years found that the annual number of fire weather days has risen by 10 days in northern New Jersey and four days in southern New Jersey.

This data mirrors the DEP’s 2020 Scientific Report on Climate Change, which states, “Wildfire seasons could be lengthened and the frequency of large fires increased due to the hot, dry periods that will result from increased temperatures.”

Since the onset of the abnormally dry period Sept. 1, 2024, the Forest Fire Service has responded to 884 wildfires, which collectively burned 4,945 acres, a substantial increase from the number of wildfires and acreage burned during the same time period for the three preceding years.

Nine of these were classified as “major wildfires,” each exceeding 100 acres, and posed a threat to 273 structures combined.

In recognition of these growing threats, the Forest Fire Service has launched NJ Wildfire SMART (safety, mitigation, awareness, resources and training), a series of actions that emphasize steps and information resources for reducing wildfire risk and spread.

Safety : As wildfire seasons grow longer and dry conditions persist, proactive preparedness and strong collaboration are vital to safeguard lives, property and natural resources. Prevention remains the most important part of the equation, as most wildfires can be avoided by adhering to commonsense safety tips. For example, homeowners should remove pine needles, leaves and other debris from gutters, and smokers are reminded to properly dispose of cigarettes and smoking materials. After using a fireplace or woodburning stove, fully douse ashes with water since both can emit embers that spark fires. Dispose of fully doused ashes in a metal can or cylinder.

Property owners in wooded areas need to be especially aware of their environment and should take steps such as maintaining defensible barriers, or cleared areas, around structures.

They should create space of at least 30 feet between homes and flammable vegetation in forested or wooded areas and 100 feet from homes in the Pinelands region. These buffers should be free from vegetation that will burn easily, such as fallen leaves, pine needles, twigs and branches. Property owners also should make sure firetrucks can access driveways.

Mitigation : The Forest Fire Service plans and implements a variety of forest management projects to further reduce the threat of wildfire throughout the year. As conditions allow, the service conducts prescribed burns to reduce fallen debris and understory that can fuel wildfires.

Fuel breaks, a manmade change in forest fuel characteristics, and firebreaks, a constructed clearing used to stop fires, can change fire behavior while providing an opportunity to slow or stop the fire.

Prescribed fire also improves habitat for plants and animals, reduces the presence of damaging insects and ticks, and recycles nutrients into the soil.

Awareness : Information about wildfire risks and mitigation is especially critical for people who live within or adjacent to forested areas, also known as the wildland-urban interface.

Information tools the Forest Fire Service has introduced in response to the growing dangers include:

• The NJ Fire Danger Dashboard, found on the Forest Fire Service website, is updated frequently with a fire danger rating by county, displays a color-coded index of different fire danger ratings and provides a snapshot view of risk by county. The dashboard also displays current campfire restrictions that may be implemented depending on fire weather conditions, such as high winds or prolonged dry periods.

• The New Jersey Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal (NJWRAP) compiles data and resources to assist residents, community leaders and fire professionals in taking actions to mitigate the threat of wildfire risk around their property and in their community. Data and preparedness resources presented in the portal were developed by the nation’s wildfire experts, with Forest Fire Service personnel providing practical and local information.

• The Forest Fire Service also keeps the public informed through its social media platforms on Facebook and X, posting information on wildfires that are deemed major, or at least 100 acres in size; involve structures that are threatened, meaning they are in the vicinity of an active wildfire; or result in road closures. The Forest Fire Service provides updates in real time as necessary, as well as progress on containment status and other key information for public awareness.

Response : A network of 21 fire towers throughout the state are critical to the Forest Fire Service’s mission of early detection and rapid response to wildfires.

Fire Observers, trained in taking weather readings and reading smoke and fire behavior, scan the horizon from the towers looking for smoke, triangulate and pinpoint the location of the smoke with other nearby towers, and dispatch resources to investigate the cause.

Fire towers frequently dispatch resources to the source of smoke several minutes before the first 9-1-1 call is placed.

The Forest Fire Service is the lead agency for all wildland fires in the Garden State and initiates the incident command structure once arriving on scene.

Local fire departments may also be requested to assist with establishing water supply or protect improved property and structures while the Forest Fire Service focuses on containment and suppression of the main wildfire.