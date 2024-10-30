N.J. under drought watch, fire limits

Water is being released from Monksville Reservoir into the Wanaque Reservoir by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission because of the recent stretch of dry weather, officials of Ringwood State Park said Wednesday, Oc. 30.

As a result, Monksville Reservoir is expected to be lowered 6 feet or more, depending on the length of the drought.

Boaters should use caution when launching in lower water levels and be aware of navigable hazards, such as logs and stumps, that may be more common during the drawdown period.

New Jersey remains under a drought watch, which was declared Oct. 17. The watch is intended to increase awareness of the stress on water supply sources and to encourage voluntary water conservation measures.

If conditions do not improve, a drought warning or a drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions may be declared.

The state also has imposed a Stage 3 campfire restriction because the danger of wildfires is very high.

All fires in wooded areas are prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas or electricity.

No charcoal fires are allowed.